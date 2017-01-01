Lindsay Lohan: 'Dubai is a calmer home for me'

Lindsay Lohan is living a calmer life now she's moved to Dubai.

The 31-year-old actress relocated to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after a traumatic few months which saw the tumultuous end of her relationship with fiance Egor Tarabasov.

Since changing her address, Lindsay has found that she's significantly calmer than she was when she lived in America and London - and the lack of paparazzi in Dubai has a lot to do with it.

"I love living in New York, but I do love the serenity and peace that I find living in the Middle East because there are no cameras in Dubai and I can actually focus on what I want to do in life," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I don't always have to be scrutinised every second. I can have a private life and have a public life, but when I choose to. And I think that's really important."

"There’s a calmness, there’s a stillness that I didn’t have in the past," she added to U.S. TV show Extra. "Life is moving good, it’s fast but in a good calmer way."

Lindsay been hitting headlines in recent months due to claims that she's dating bodybuilder Je-yong Ha, also known as the "Korean Hulk". But the Mean Girls star denied the rumours, and insisted she's concentrating on herself before she worries about finding love again.

"I'm not in any relationship," she told ET. "I don't think anyone could be in a relationship with me because I'm never there all the time."

Lindsay added to Extra: "You can’t look for love it just happens. I found love working with children now so that’s my focus… It’s better to just not be with anyone, love yourself more then maybe it will fall into place."

The actress was speaking as she attended the DailyMail.com holiday party in New York, after flying back to the U.S. to spend the festive season with her family.