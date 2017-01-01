Renee Zellweger's representative dismisses Harvey Weinstein 'sexual favours' allegation

Renee Zellweger's representative is blasting assertions the actress performed "sexual favours" for embattled producer Harvey Weinstein in exchange for career advancement.

The Jerry Maguire star's name has been dragged into a class action lawsuit filed by Weinstein accusers Louisette Geiss, Sarah Ann Thomas, Melissa Sagemiller, and Nanette Klatt against the disgraced movie mogul and his former business partners, accusing them of racketeering and using criminal means to cover up his alleged sexual misconduct and assault.

According to TheBlast.com, one of the plaintiffs in the suit claims Weinstein boasted about having Zellweger and Charlize Theron perform "sexual favours" for him, but the actress' publicist insists the statements are false.

"If Harvey said that, he's full of s**t," Nicole Perna tells the website.

Theron has yet to comment on the allegations.

Zellweger has not spoken publicly about Weinstein's scandal, which kicked off in early October (17). She has worked on several films with the producer, including Cold Mountain, which earned her a Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 2004.

The news emerges shortly after Gwyneth Paltrow dismissed similar claims Weinstein allegedly made about her to women he tried to seduce.

A recent New York Times article recently suggested the producer frequently cited Paltrow's success following her Oscar win in 1999 for Shakespeare in Love, which he produced, telling one female that accepting his advances would be "the best thing you can do for your career now".

Weinstein has been accused of sexual misconduct by over 50 women following the publication of a New York Times expose detailing his past sexual misconduct. He maintains he has never had non-consensual sex with any woman.