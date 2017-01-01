Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale's baby's name inspired by tennis star

Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale have called their newborn son Rafa, with the name partly inspired by tennis star Rafael Nadal.

The Bridesmaids actress and her Boardwalk Empire star beau welcomed their second child together into the world in November (17), with Rose seen out with the baby in New York earlier this month (Dec17).

Details about the baby, including its gender and birth date, were kept under wraps, but Bobby has revealed that the couple are now parents to two sons - with the new tot joining their other son Rocco, who will be turning two in February.

Bobby also revealed the baby's moniker during an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of his new movie Ferdinand on Sunday, telling the outlet the pair settled on the name "Rafa" for their new addition.

"I hadn't given one of my children a Latin name yet, so I wanted to honour my mom's side of the family," Bobby explained. "And, you know, Rafael Nadal had such a great year and we were constantly keeping up with him and watching all his matches so we were like, 'How about Rafa? That goes well with Rocco.' And that was it."

Bobby, who is also father to 22-year-old son Jake with ex-wife Jenny Lumet, went on to gush about how Rocco is coping as a big brother.

"He's a terrific big brother," he smiled. "He's wonderful with him, and really gentle with him, and my oldest is great with both of them. We couldn't ask for anything more."

However, having a newborn in the house has had another, less desirable, effect on the family - namely the lack of sleep. But Bobby insisted the sleep deprivation isn't detracting from the joy of having another baby in their lives.

"It's going great. We're a... little bit of lack of sleep in the house, but we're doing well," he smiled.