Matt Damon pranks New York star-spotters with Chris and Liam Hemsworth

Matt Damon and his pals Liam and Chris Hemsworth recently pranked a group of celebrity-spotting fans in New York by taking turns to greet them from the back of their car.



The three movie stars had just left a friend's apartment in Manhattan when they saw U.S. TV presenter Ryan Seacrest walking his dog and pulled over to say hi, just as a van full of people on a tour of celebrities' homes and favourite hangouts stopped right beside the actors' SUV (Sports Utility Vehicle), which had tinted windows.



Matt reveals it was his and Liam's idea to have Thor star Chris initially surprise the tourists by jokingly introducing Ryan to the crowd.



"We go, 'Chris, roll down the window, there's Ryan over there...,'" he recalled on Seacrest's morning show Live with Kelly and Ryan. "So Chris rolls down the window, goes, 'How ya doing everyone? Chris Hemsworth, nice to see you.' The (people in the) van totally flip out, and he (points to Seacrest and) goes, 'Ryan Seacrest, everyone, walking his dog!'"



It didn't take long for Matt and The Hunger Games hunk Liam, Chris' brother, to get in on the fun.



"Then we pulled out (into the road) and the van was trying to keep up, 'cause everyone (onboard) pulled their cameras out," he continued. "They were trying to shoot Ryan as the van's pulling away, and now they're trying to shoot Thor (Chris), so I switch seats with Chris and roll down the window and I'm like, 'Hi everyone!' They're like, 'Wait, where'd Thor go?'. And so we go to another red light and I switched with Liam, so then they had their cameras out for me, and then they got Liam!"



The actors' unexpected appearance also came as a big surprise for Seacrest, who had spotted the celebrity tour van heading in his direction and had planned to wave, before the trio stole the show.



"I thought, 'Matt Damon's stealing my one thunder!'," Ryan quipped.



Matt and Chris have been spending a lot of time together this year (17), with the Bourne Identity star even taking his family to stay with the Australian actor Down Under back in April (17). Their close friendship also led to Matt making a hilarious cameo in the recently-released Thor: Ragnarok blockbuster.

