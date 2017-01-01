Kate Hudson's romance with football giant was doomed because of his religious beliefs

Kate Hudson gave up on romance with a giant ex when she discovered he wanted to wait for marriage to have sex.

The actress reveals she briefly dated a six foot, nine inch (two metre) tall American football linebacker, but the relationship fell flat over dinner when he explained he was a born again Christian.

"He was huge," she said during an appearance on U.S. TV show Conan, which aired in America on Thursday night (14Dec17). "He was a linebacker. And he was a born again, so that kind of threw me off a little bit.

"He wanted to wait until marriage... so we really only went out for one dinner. Nothing against it!

"I remember being at dinner and he was like, 'So, I should tell you this...' and... I just (said), 'I don't think that's the way my life's gonna go'. But he was great."

Kate decided to stay friends with the unnamed sportsman and even invited him to a family holiday party at her mother Goldie Hawn's house.

The Almost Famous star told Conan host Conan O'Brien she likes dating tall guys, revealing her current boyfriend, musician Danny Fujikawa, is six foot, two inches (1.88 metres) tall, adding, "Connection is everything, but I've been known to lean towards tall (men)."

Kate, who was previously married to former The Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson, and engaged to Muse rocker Matt Bellamy, recently gushed about her new man, who she initially met when she was pregnant with her first child.

"We've known each other for 15 years; he's my best friend's stepbrother," Kate told the hosts of U.S. show The Talk last week (08Dec17). "I've known his family forever. To have that connection is really powerful."

The Deepwater Horizon star celebrated the one year anniversary of her first date with Danny earlier this month while they were on a hike.

"A year ago today Danny took me on a hike and what I thought was just a hike with a family friend turned very quickly into an unexpected first date," she captioned a snap of the pair kissing on Instagram. "No moves were made on this first date. In fact, it took months for him to make the first move!"