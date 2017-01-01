Minnie Driver attacks ex Matt Damon over sexual harassment remarks

Actress Minnie Driver has blasted her ex Matt Damon for comments he made about sexual harassment in an awkward TV interview.

In the ABC News interview, the actor saluted women who are coming forward with sexual misconduct allegations against bosses and co-workers, but he angered many viewers when he attempted to make it clear that patting a woman's behind is not the same as rape "or child molestation".

Matt said, “I think it’s wonderful that women are feeling empowered to tell their stories and it’s totally necessary... (but) I do believe there’s a spectrum of behaviour... There’s a difference between patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right?

"Both of those behaviours need to be confronted and eradicated without question, but they shouldn’t be conflated."

Minnie, who co-starred in Matt's 1997 movie Good Will Hunting, was one of those upset by what he said and tweeted her response on Friday (15Dec17) with a link to an article about his comments.

"God God, SERIOUSLY?" the British actress wrote. "There are so many men I love who do NOT frame the differentiation between sexual misconduct assault and rape as an excuse or worse - our problem. Such b**locks."

She added: "Gosh it’s so interesting how men with all these opinions about women’s differentiation between sexual misconduct, assault and rape reveal themselves to be utterly tone deaf and as a result, systemically part of the problem (profoundly unsurprising)."

Minnie concluded her Twitter rant by stating: "Look, weather (sic) you’re joking or not - women being worried about weather (sic) powerful men in my industry will still give them work if they speak up is part of the bloody problem."

Last year (16), the actress revealed she had been sexually assaulted as a teenager on vacation in Greece.

"This guy kinda elbow-grabbed me, and said, ‘You’re going to dance with me'," she said on Sirius XM’s StandUP! with Pete Dominick. "I said 'no' and I pulled my arm away from him, and he grabbed me by the back of my hair. I tried to kick him, and then he punched me."