Three Billboards leads nominees for the London Critics' Circle Film Awards

The UK's leading film critics today announced the nominations for the 38th annual London Critics' Circle Film Awards presented by Dover Street Entertainment. Martin McDonagh's drama Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri was out front with seven nominations, including Film, Director, Screenwriter, Actress for Frances McDormand, and Supporting Actor for both Sam Rockwell and Woody Harrelson. In addition, as a British production the film is nominated for British/Irish Film of the Year.



Following close behind with six nominations each are William Oldroyd's Lady Macbeth and Paul Thomas Anderson's Phantom Thread. Four films earned five nominations each: Luca Guagadino's Call Me By Your Name, Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk, Paul King's Paddington 2, and Francis Lee's God's Own Country. The 10 films contending for Film of the Year are Call Me By Your Name, Dunkirk, The Florida Project, Get Out, God's Own Country, Lady Bird, Loveless, Phantom Thread, The Shape of Water, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.



The nominations were announced today at The May Fair Hotel by actors Thomas Brodie-Sangster (The Maze Runner trilogy, Game of Thrones, Godless) and Morfydd Clark (The Falling, Love & Friendship, The Man Who Invented Christmas). Multiple nominees today include Sally Hawkins, Daniel Day-Lewis, Gary Oldman, Florence Pugh and Daniel Kaluuya, nominated as actresses and actors for specific performances as well as for their body of work as British/Irish performers.



The winners will be announced at a gala ceremony on Sunday, 28th January at The May Fair Hotel. Actor-filmmakers Alice Lowe and Steve Oram will return to host the ceremony, at which Kate Winslet will receive the critics' highest honour, The Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film.



"Because our critics see everything that's released, they nominated more than 150 titles in the Film of the Year category alone," says Awards Chair Rich Cline. "This year we seem to have skewed toward more independent titles, but there was also love for blockbusters from Blade Runner 2049 to Wonder Woman and Thor: Ragnarok alongside foreign-language gems like Tom of Finland, In Between and My Life as a Courgette. With such a wide range of titles on the ballots, getting a nomination is a real achievement."



The 38th London Critics' Circle Film Awards is presented by Dover Street Entertainment, the London-based media group. In addition, the red carpet event is sponsored by The May Fair Hotel, Sacred Gin, Rémy Martin, Voss and talent agencies Millbank and Cooper Searle. Audi is the official car of the awards.



Full List of Nominations:



FILM OF THE YEAR

Call Me By Your Name

Dunkirk

The Florida Project

Get Out

God's Own Country

Lady Bird

Loveless

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



FOREIGN-LANGUAGE FILM OF THE YEAR

Aquarius

Elle

The Handmaiden

Loveless

Raw



DOCUMENTARY OF THE YEAR

78/52

Human Flow

I Am Not Your Negro

Jane

The Work



BRITISH/IRISH FILM OF THE YEAR: The Attenborough Award

Dunkirk

God's Own Country

Lady Macbeth

Paddington 2

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Sean Baker - The Florida Project

Guillermo Del Toro - The Shape of Water

Luca Guadagnino - Call Me By Your Name

Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan - Dunkirk



SCREENWRITER OF THE YEAR

Paul Thomas Anderson - Phantom Thread

Greta Gerwig - Lady Bird

James Ivory - Call Me By Your Name

Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Jordan Peele - Get Out



ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Annette Bening - Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool

Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water

Isabelle Huppert - Elle

Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Florence Pugh - Lady Macbeth



ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Timothée Chalamet - Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread

James Franco - The Disaster Artist

Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out

Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour



SUPPORTING ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Lily Gladstone - Certain Women

Holly Hunter - The Big Sick

Allison Janney - I, Tonya

Lesley Manville - Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird



SUPPORTING ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project

Hugh Grant - Paddington 2

Woody Harrelson - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Michael Stuhlbarg - Call Me By Your Name



BRITISH/IRISH ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Emily Beecham - Daphne

Judi Dench - Victoria & Abdul/Murder on the Orient Express

Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water/Maudie/Paddington 2

Florence Pugh - Lady Macbeth

Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird/Loving Vincent



BRITISH/IRISH ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread

Colin Farrell - The Killing of a Sacred Deer/The Beguiled

Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out

Josh O'Connor - God's Own Country

Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour/The Space Between Us



YOUNG BRITISH/IRISH PERFORMER OF THE YEAR

Harris Dickinson - Beach Rats

Tom Holland - The Lost City of Z/Spider-Man: Homecoming

Noah Jupe - Suburbicon/Wonder/The Man With the Iron Heart

Dafne Keen - Logan

Fionn Whitehead - Dunkirk



BREAKTHROUGH BRITISH/IRISH FILMMAKER: The Philip French Award

Alice Birch - Lady Macbeth

Simon Farnaby - Paddington 2/Mindhorn

Francis Lee - God's Own Country

Rungano Nyoni - I Am Not a Witch

William Oldroyd - Lady Macbeth



BRITISH/IRISH SHORT FILM OF THE YEAR

The Cloud of Unknowing - Mike Hannon

The Dog and the Elephant - Mike Sharpe

Tuesday - Charlotte Wells

We Love Moses - Dionne Edwards

Your Mother and I - Anna Maguire



TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Baby Driver - Darrin Prescott, stunts

Blade Runner 2049 - Dennis Gassner, production design

Dunkirk - Hans Zimmer, music

God's Own Country - Joshua James Richards, cinematography

Lady Macbeth - Holly Waddington, costumes

The Lost City of Z - Darius Khondji, cinematography

The Love Witch - Emma Willis, hair & makeup

Paddington 2 - Pablo Grillo, visual effects

Phantom Thread - Mark Bridges, costumes

Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Ben Morris, visual effects



EXCELLENCE IN FILM: The Dilys Powell Award

Kate Winslet



Winners will be announced Sunday, 28th January 2018



- - - - -



Nominees by number:



7:

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Fox)



6:

Lady Macbeth (Altitude)

Phantom Thread (Universal)



5:

Call Me By Your Name (Sony)

Dunkirk (Warners)

God's Own Country (Picturehouse)

Paddington 2 (StudioCanal)



4:

Get Out (Universal)

Lady Bird (Universal)

The Shape of Water (Fox)



3:

The Florida Project (Altitude)



2:

Darkest Hour (Universal)

Elle (Trafalgar)

The Lost City of Z (StudioCanal)

Loveless (Altitude)



1:

78/52 (Dogwoof)

Aquarius (Arrow)

Baby Driver (Sony)

Beach Rats (Peccadillo)

The Beguiled (Universal)

The Big Sick (StudioCanal)

Blade Runner 2049 (Sony)

Certain Women (Park Circus)

Daphne (Altitude)

The Disaster Artist (Warners)

Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool (Lionsgate)

The Handmaiden (Curzon)

Human Flow (Altitude)

I Am Not a Witch (Curzon)

I Am Not Your Negro (Altitude)

I, Tonya (eOne)

Jane (Dogwoof)

The Killing of a Sacred Deer (Curzon)

Logan (Fox)

The Love Witch (Icon)

Loving Vincent (Altitude)

The Man With the Iron Heart (Lionsgate)

Maudie (Sony)

Mindhorn (StudioCanal)

Murder on the Orient Express (Fox)

Raw (Universal)

The Space Between Us (Entertainment)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (Sony)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Disney)

Suburbicon (eOne)

Victoria & Abdul (Universal)

Wonder (Lionsgate)

The Work (Dogwoof)

