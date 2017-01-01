Christoph Waltz hesitant to direct and star in a film again

Inglourious Basterds star Christoph Waltz would be hesitant to tackle double duty as actor and filmmaker again after struggling through his directorial debut Georgetown.

The Oscar winner stepped behind the camera over the summer (17) to shoot the film, based on the real-life 2011 murder of wealthy 91-year-old, Viola Drath, by her conman husband, Albrecht Muth, in Washington, D.C.

Christoph also led the cast as the killer spouse, but he admits he only stepped into the role of the renamed Ulrich Mott to secure financing for the movie, which subsequently allowed him to land British acting icon Vanessa Redgrave as elderly wife, Elsa Breht.

"You need someone to attract investors, so unfortunately that was me so I had to play the part and direct, and I'm not convinced that that's an ideal combination," he explained on U.S. breakfast show Good Morning America.

Joking that he was a tough actor to direct, he quipped, "It's very, very difficult because I never listen!"

Georgetown is pegged for release next year (18), but Christoph is unsure if the title will remain the same.

"I'm not sure whether it's gonna be called Georgetown because I haven't seen the movie yet, I'm still editing," he said. "I think a movie needs to tell you what it wants to be called."

The story was adapted by Pulitzer Prize-winning author David Auburn from The New York Times Magazine article The Worst Marriage in Georgetown, by journalist Franklin Foer.

The real Muth was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to 50 years in prison for the crime in 2014.