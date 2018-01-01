NEWS Kim Kardashian ‘persuades Rob to undergo hypnosis to lose weight’ Newsdesk Share with :







Rob Kardashian has reportedly been persuaded by his weight-conscious sister Kim Kardashian to try hypnosis in a bid to shed 10 stone in excess weight.



The reality star, who is a father to one-year-old daughter Dream and is currently in the midst of a legal battle with her mother Blac Chyna, is struggling with a number of health issues including diabetes, obesity and depression. But now that his weight has ballooned to a dangerously high level, Kim, who has successfully shed her post-baby weight, is said to have proposed a hypnosis intervention.



“Rob was initially reluctant, but now that they’re saying it’s a matter of life or death, he’s going to give it a shot,” an insider told Heat magazine. “He likes the idea that he doesn’t have to actually do anything but lie there.”



Weight loss hypnotherapy can be used to help people replace negative habits and eating patterns with positive ones suggested by their hypnotherapist while they are in a state of deep relaxation. However, clients are still expected to follow a healthy diet and do some exercise in order for the treatment to be successful.



According to a source, Kim, 37, strongly recommends the complementary therapy, having used it successfully before, and she is determined to help the 30-year-old sock designer battle the bulge, after becoming fearful for his life.



“Kim has promised to go with him to his appointments,” the source shared. “She wants to give him all the support he needs. She’s truly scared for his life.”



Part of Rob’s problem is his sedentary lifestyle. He needs to lose 140 pounds, but because of his battle with depression, he lives a hermit-like existence.



“Rob has no real life. He basically stays in his house all day eating junk food and playing video games, and he never works out. It’s like he’s got a death wish,” sighed the source. “There’s no doubt that Rob’s very depressed right now and that’s why he’s treating himself so badly.



“His family are grateful that he’s at least agreed to do this,” said the source, adding that Kim and momager Kris have made getting Rob “back on track a family priority” for 2018.

