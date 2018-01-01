Elisabeth Moss developing Florence Nightingale movie

Elisabeth Moss is developing a movie about British medical pioneer Florence Nightingale.

The Handmaid's Tale star has spoken to The Daily Mail about her interest in Florence, the nurse whose methods and compassion for wounded soldiers during the Crimean War helped revolutionise medical practice.

Florence also had to battle the sexism prevalent in Victorian society, as in the 1850s the medical profession was officially closed to women and she initially had to fight male doctors and army officials to improve hygiene and increase resources for hospitals.

Elisabeth told the newspaper Florence's story resonates with her because "nothing much" has changed in modern times, and women still have to shake off many prejudices.

Florence became a Victorian icon, known as 'The Lady with the Lamp', founding the first non-religious nursing school in the world in 1860. All newly qualified nurses now take the Nightingale Pledge, which is named in her honour.

According to the publication, British TV director Jeremy Lovering is in line to take the reins on the new movie, which will star Elisabeth and is in the early stages of production.

The actress won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Television Series on Sunday (07Jan18), for her portrayal of Offred, a woman forced into sexual slavery in a totalitarian religious state in The Handmaid's Tale.

The 35-year-old star used her acceptance speech at the ceremony to thank the author of The Handmaid's Tale novel, feminist writer Margaret Atwood and other women who have fought sexism.

"Margaret Atwood this is for you and all of the women who came before you and after you who were brave enough to speak out against intolerance and injustice and to fight for equality and freedom in this world," she said.