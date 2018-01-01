Sarah Jessica Parker still deeply upset about Kim Cattrall feud

Sarah Jessica Parker is still reeling from the cancellation of Sex & the City 3 - and comments former castmate Kim Cattrall made about the drama.

The actress admits she was "deeply" upset by the fallout after revealing her plans to make a new sequel had stalled back in September (17).

She told fans, "I'm disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story."

Cattrall took exception to the announcement, insisting Parker could have been "nicer", and confessing she was sick of being accused of being the person standing in the way of a third movie.

She took to Twitter on 29 September (17) to state she had long declared she was done portraying sex-obsessed public relations executive Samantha Jones following the release of 2010's Sex and the City 2, and went on to explain she repeatedly told producers, including Sarah Jessica, she wasn't interested in returning to the film franchise - but claimed they continued to hound her in an effort to make her reconsider.

Kim also lashed out at the film's producers for failing to dispel rumours suggesting her behaviour was to blame for the project falling apart: "It's quite extraordinary to get any kind of negative press about something that I've been saying for almost a year of 'no' that I'm demanding or a diva," she explained during an interview with U.K. broadcaster Piers Morgan.

Cattrall also suggested Parker has "an issue" with her.

Sarah Jessica now admits the drama and Kim's comments took their toll on her, telling The Daily Beast, "I'm stunned by how deeply it still cuts. What happened, that was enormously painful for me."