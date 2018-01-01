NEWS Tiffany Haddish unveiled as Groupon girl Newsdesk Share with :







Actress and comedienne Tiffany Haddish has landed a lucrative new deal with Groupon bosses after using their bargains website to set up a date with Will and Jada Pinkett Smith.



While promoting last year's (17) Girls Trip, Haddish told U.S. late night host Jimmy Kimmel she had turned to her Groupon account to land a coupon for a cut-price swamp trip in Louisiana on a day off from shooting - and she decided to use it to treat castmate Jada and her visiting husband.



The trio joined stunned tourists for the outing and had a great time, leaving Haddish and Jada cooing about Groupon and the bargains available.



And now the company chiefs have snapped up Tiffany for a series of new ads promoting their services - the firm's first TV ads in seven years.



One will air during next month's (Feb18) Super Bowl.



Announcing the new deal in a video posted online on Monday (15Jan18), Tiffany said, "I'm a huge fan of Groupon and have been using them forever, to eat out, to take my niece everywhere, and to get my Groupon body on. You know what I mean - personal trainers at a discounted rate."



Recalling her Groupon trip with Tiffany last year (17), Jada said, "I'm like, 'Well, I thought you got a coupon for a group, meaning the four of us could go on one of those fan boats'. She said, 'Girl, this is a Groupon, we're going to go with a bunch of people!'"



Jada feared the public trip would be too much for her superstar husband, but he refused to miss out on the chance of boating around a New Orleans swamp.



"We had the best time ever," the actress declared.

