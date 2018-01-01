Timothee Chalamet donating salary from Woody Allen movie to charity

Timothee Chalamet is donating his salary from the upcoming Woody Allen movie A Rainy Day in New York to charity.

The 22-year-old actor, who is tipped to earn an Oscar nomination for his role in drama Call Me By Your Name, appears opposite Selena Gomez in controversial director Woody’s next offering.

In recent interviews promoting Call Me Be Your Name, Timothee has been asked why he decided to work with Woody despite the accusations of sexual assault from his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, and he insisted he would talk about that when it was time for him to promote A Rainy Day in New York.

However, on Tuesday (16Jan18), Timothee revealed in a statement that, after some thought, he had decided to donate his salary from the film to three organisations - including the anti sexual harassment movement Time's Up.

"This year has changed the way I see and feel about so many things; it has been a thrilling and, at times, enlightening education. I have, to this point, chosen projects from the perspective of a young actor trying to walk in the footsteps of more seasoned actors I admire. But I am learning that a good role isn’t the only criteria for accepting a job - that has become much clearer to me in the past few months, having witnessed the birth of a powerful movement intent on ending injustice, inequality and above all, silence,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I have been asked in a few recent interviews about my decision to work on a film with Woody Allen last summer. I’m not able to answer the question directly because of contractual obligations. But what I can say is this: I don’t want to profit from my work on the film, and to that end, I am going to donate my entire salary to three charities: Time's Up, The LGBT Center in New York, and RAINN (The Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network). I want to be worthy of standing shoulder to shoulder with the brave artists who are fighting for all people to be treated with the respect and dignity they deserve."

Dylan has recently been taking aim at stars who sign on to appear in his films after accusing Woody of molesting her as a child, and has been supported by her mother, Woody’s ex Mia Farrow, and brother, newsman Ronan Farrow.

The director, who has never been charged with assault, has maintained his innocence ever since Dylan first went public with claims in 2014.