Spider-Man: Homecoming writers in talks to direct The Flash solo movie

Spider-Man: Homecoming writers John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein are in talks to direct a movie about superhero The Flash.

Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Comics are developing a standalone film titled Flashpoint about the comic book superhero, with Ezra Miller to reprise his role as Barry Allen/The Flash, along with Gal Gadot as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, Ray Fisher as Victor Stone/Cyborg, Billy Crudup as Allen's dad, and Kiersey Clemons.

Studio executives had initially courted Ben Affleck to direct, and Seth Grahame-Smith and Rick Famuyiwa were also attached at different stages, but Variety is now reporting that Daley and Goldstein are in negotiations to take on the job.

Should the deal go ahead, it will likely mean Flashpoint has a comedic element in the vein of Spider-Man: Homecoming, which grossed over $880 million (£637 million) at the global box office and received positive reviews, with critics praising the light tone and Tom Holland's performance as Spider-Man.

Daley and Goldstein have also worked on comedies previously, including Horrible Bosses, The Incredible Burt Wonderstone and Vacation, which starred Ed Helms, Christina Applegate and Chris Hemsworth, and marked the duo's directorial debut.

They are also directing Game Night for Warner Bros, the black comedy featuring Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams, Kyle Chandler and Jesse Plemons, which is due to hit cinemas from late February (18).

Joby Harold has been tapped to write the script for Flashpoint, with the plot set to focus on Barry Allen, a scientist with the Central City Police Department, as he transforms into The Flash and begins protecting the city from the threats it faces.

An official release date is yet to be set by the studio.