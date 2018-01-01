Kristen Bell promises to bring joy as host of SAG Awards

Kristen Bell is focused on bringing joy to the audience as the host of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

The Good Place actress has been tapped to preside of the awards ceremony honouring achievements in film and television on 21 January (18), and will be the first person to present the show in its 24-year history.

Kristen is thrilled by the gig and now can't wait to entertain nominees and viewers alike.

"I'm nervous right now, in the week leading up to it, because all the writing is going on, and you want to say funny things, the right things, things that are appropriate and not make anyone mad," she said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night (16Jan18). "I've sort of come to terms with the fact that I'm not going to please everyone but I feel confident in that I can bring joy, which I feel like we need a little bit of right now, and forward momentum. And then on the day, I'll use the teleprompter!"

The SAG Awards shortlist was announced in December (17), with Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri leading the film nods with four, while the star-studded series Big Little Lies dominates the TV categories with four nominations.

In addition to Kristen as host, there is a full line-up of women presenters, with executive producer Kathy Connell shunning the traditional format after being inspired by the ongoing fight for equal rights, as well as the wave of women who have gone public with their stories of sexual misconduct recently, in Hollywood and beyond.

"(It's the first time they've had a host) in the history of the show, which is why I took the gig, I thought that's so cool. And I don't know, I'm a woman, my genitalia is irrelevant, it's not the first female host, it's the first host," the 37-year-old shared.

"It's a nod to the changing climate and a nod to the celebration of women,” she added of the large number of female presenters.