Kristin Cavallari reduced to tears by brother's message via TV medium

Former The Hills star Kristin Cavallari broke down during a recent meeting with TV medium Tyler Henry after reconnecting with her late brother.

The 31-year-old was left devastated in early December, 2015 when the body of her sibling Michael was found by law enforcement officers, two weeks after he was reported missing in Utah. His cause of death was listed as hypothermia following a car crash in Grand County.

Kristin, who became a mum for the third time to baby girl Saylor just days before Michael's disappearance, sat down with Tyler for an upcoming episode of his U.S. show Hollywood Medium, during which the psychic told her, "He didn't intend to end his life."

In a preview clip of the session, posted on People.com, the mother-of-three is visibly emotional as she covers her face with her hands, and cries, "It just f**king kills me."

The news of Kristin's heartbreaking reading emerges less than two months after she honoured her brother on the second anniversary of his death.

Alongside a black-and-white snap of the pair as kids, she wrote, "This past week has been hard - it's the 2nd anniversary of losing my brother... We lost him completely unexpectedly and it's been a rough road for me and my family. I've had some incredible signs from him though - which give me a lot of peace - including one today."

The new season of Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry, which premieres next month (Feb18), will also feature sit-downs with stars like Megan Fox, Lucy Hale, Iggy Azalea, Chad Michael Murray, and Jim Parsons.