NEWS Vanessa Redgrave and Timothy Spall to star in Genesius Pictures’ Mrs Lowry & Son Newsdesk Share with :







Geniuses Pictures are delighted to reveal the initial casting information for the forthcoming feature Mrs Lowry & Son, which will examine the relationship between one of the greatest artists of the 20th century, L.S. Lowry and his mother, Elizabeth. Vanessa Redgrave will play the role of Lowry’s mother Elizabeth, opposite Timothy Spall in the role of L.S. Lowry.



The lasting impact of L.S. Lowry remains a hugely important presence in the North West of England and beyond, and he is recognised as one of the UK’s finest ever talents. Lowry lived all of his life with his overbearing mother, a bed-ridden and depressed presence in her bachelor son’s life and a deterring voice as he pursued his artistic ambition. Spending his days as a rent collector, Lowry took art classes by night, painting into the early hours of the morning when his mother fell asleep, to hone his craft as he aspired to have his work appreciated among the elites of London.



Elizabeth proves to be the catalyst and the curse of Lowry’s career, criticising his every move whilst spurring him on to create a work, anything, that will impress her. This poetic, powerful and humorous drama explores a little known yet hugely consequential mother-son dynamic that would shape the art world forever more.



Vanessa Redgrave, CBE has been at the forefront of stage, screen and television for the last five decades - an Academy Award winning actress (and six-time nominee) who, in 2010, received the BAFTA Fellowship award, and an inductee in the American Theatre Hall of Fame. Notable credits include Julia, Howard’s End and Atonement and, more recently, Foxcatcher and Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool.



Timothy Spall, OBE is one of the UK’s best-loved actors who won the Best Actor Award at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival for his portrayal of J.M.W Turner in Mike Leigh’s Mr. Turner. Other notable roles in a multi award winning, acclaimed career spanning the last four decades include the Harry Potter film series, The King’s Speech and The Damned United. Recent credits include starring roles in The Party, The Journey and Denial.



Mrs Lowry & Son is directed by multiple award-winning director Adrian Noble (former chief executive of the Royal Shakespeare Company), and the screenplay is by award-winning writer Martyn Hesford (Fantabulosa!), adapted from his stage play of the same name. The producer is Debbie Gray (Northern Soul, Maxine Peak as Hamlet, The More You Ignore Me).



Director of Photography is Josep M. Civit (The King of Havana, The Hidden Face, The More You Ignore Me), the editor is Chris Gill (The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, 28 Weeks Later), with production design by Catrin Meredydd (iBoy, Black Mirror). Costume design is by two-time Academy Award winner Jenny Beavan (Mad Max: Fury Road, The King’s Speech).



International sales are being handled by Robbie Little for The Little Film Company. Gianfrancesco Favino and Rome-based Library Films are one of the financiers and have secured the Italian distribution rights. The film is also being made in association with Moya Productions and IPG Media in Australia.



Principle photography will begin in mid-January on location in Greater Manchester.

