Billie Lourd 'beyond proud' as late mother Carrie Fisher wins posthumous Grammy Award

Billie Lourd was "beyond proud" as her late mother Carrie Fisher won a posthumous Grammy Award for her spoken word album The Princess Diarist on Sunday night (28Jan18).

The Star Wars actress, who died in December 2016, was honoured with the Best Spoken Word Album for her audiobook recording of her 2016 memoir, beating Bruce Springsteen, Mark Ruffalo, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Shelly Peiken and Bernie Sanders to the prize.

Following the win, Carrie's actress daughter Billie took to Instagram to celebrate, sharing a throwback picture of herself and her mother, and writing: "Princess Diarist was the last profesh(ish) thing my momby (her nickname for Carrie) and I got to do together. I wish she was here to carry me down the red carpet in some bizarre floral ensemble but instead we’ll celebrate in true Carrie style: in bed in front of the TV over cold Coca Colas and warm e cigs. I’m beyond proud. @recordingacademy."

Last month saw the first anniversary of Carrie's death, and Billie remembered the sad occasion by viewing the Northern Lights in the late actress' honour alongside her father, Bryan Lourd.

Sharing two photos of the natural light display on Instagram, Billie wrote: "My momby had an otherworldly obsession with the northern lights, but I never got to see them with her. We journeyed to northern Norway to see if we might 'see the heavens lift up her dark skirts and flash her dazzling privates across unworthy irises.' And she did."

Adding a message for her tragic mum, she added, "I love you times infinity".

Carrie's Star Wars castmate Mark Hamill also remembered the actress in a touching tribute on Twitter.

"No one's ever really gone...," he captioned a series of old photos of the pair, using a line from the 2017’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Carrie's final film. He added the hashtags, "#AlwaysWithUs" and "#CarrieOnForever".