Black Panther breaking ticket sales records ahead of February release

Marvel's new Black Panther blockbuster has shattered advance ticket sales records on Fandango.

The new movie, starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, and Lupita Nyong'o, has become the website's top selling superhero film of all-time, outstripping the sales of Warner Bros./DC’s Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Black Panther, which opens over America's Presidents Day weekend on 16 February (18), became one of the most anticipated releases of 2018 ever since trailers started appearing last year (17).

The film's world premiere took place on Monday (29Jan18) and fans who have been lucky enough to see preview screeners are raving about the movie, insisting it's the best superhero movie Disney and Marvel bosses have made to date.

Among those blown away by director Ryan Coogler's new movie were Umberto Gonzalez, a film reporter for The Wrap, who wrote on Twitter: "I think the argument can be made for #BlackPanther being the best Marvel film ever! Just got out of premiere & overwhelmed at the imagery, the majesty, & a film that elevates the superhero genre to new heights."

Eric Eisenberg of Cinemblend.com added, "So much love for Black Panther... Can't wait to see it again!"

The stars of the first superhero blockbuster to feature a majority black cast are also impressed with Coogler's film, with Angela Bassett telling Variety that she was delighted to see a group of black actors and filmmakers get the chance to create a superhero epic about an advanced African society.

Asked for a highlight, she said, "To see all these beautiful, talented black people all in one place, this black nation, coming together, technologically advanced with so much swag and brilliance."

Three weeks ago, when Black Panther tickets first went on sale, Fandango bosses revealed they had sold more tickets in 24 hours than they had for 2016's Captain America: Civil War, which opened with a staggering $179.1 million (GBP126 million).

Industry experts estimate that Black Panther will debut with a four-day haul of around $120 to $150 million (GBP84.5 to GBP105.7 million), falling just short of the Presidents Day weekend record holder, Deadpool, which opened with $152.1 million (GBP107 million).