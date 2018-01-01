Kim Cattrall's missing brother found dead

Kim Cattrall's missing brother has been found dead.

The Sex and The City star took to social media on Saturday (03Feb18), pleading for information about her brother Christopher Cattrall's whereabouts, after he left his home in Canada on 30 January (18).

"MISSING! This is my brother Christopher Cattrall or Chris as we call him. He has been missing since Tuesday, January the 30th from his home in Lacombe, Alberta Canada," she wrote, alongside a photo of her younger brother.

"His keys, cell phone,& wallet left on the table and his front door unlocked. This is not like Chris. He would never leave his unlocked home without those items nor his 7 beloved dogs. Chris is 55 years old, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, blue eyes, short brown hair, goatee, average build & usually wearing a waist length hooded winter coat with black gloves, blue jeans and calf high black winter boots," she continued.

"If you've seen Chris contact Blackfalds RCMP at 403 885 3300 He's a one of a kind brother. Help us bring him home safe. Please spread the world. Many thanks for reading this. Kim."

On Sunday (04Feb18). Kim continued to appeal for help by sharing the official missing poster of her brother from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police on Twitter.

However, the actress has now revealed her brother has been found dead.

"It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall," she writes on Twitter. "At this time we ask for privacy. We want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time."

Kim has not released any details about the circumstances surrounding Chris' death.

The news comes as the actress, 61, paid tribute to her late father, who died in 2012.

Just one day before she announced her brother had gone missing, Kim shared a snap of herself with dad Dennis on Instagram.

"Thinking of my Dad, Dennis William Cattrall, 2Day and everyday. RIP x 05/01/1925 - 02/02/2012," she shared on Friday (02Feb18).