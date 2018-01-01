Kevin Hart swears on live TV as he crashes Super Bowl interview

Kevin Hart dropped the F-bomb while making an unexpected appearance on NFL GameDay Prime during the Super Bowl on Sunday (04Feb18).

The Ride Along star cheered on his hometown team, the Philadelphia Eagles, as they beat the New England Patriots to win the National Football League (NFL) championship game at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Following the conclusion of the match, Kevin crashed the NFL Network's TV show NFL GameDay Prime while the hosts were in the middle of filming an interview with Eagles defensive lineman Fletcher Cox from a stage on the field.

Kevin jumped up on the stage and grabbed Cox's shoulders before flapping his arms like an eagle and yelling at one of the hosts, who called Cox "one of the greatest" defensive linemen ever, shouting "The best! The best! Not one of, the best!"

He said the team was lucky to have Cox before laughing and admitting, "I've been drinking. I'm on cloud nine. I started the celebration already. It (the win) was supposed to happen. This was supposed to happen. What got a great unit, we have a great team..."

One of the hosts went behind Kevin to make sure he didn't fall off the stage and he yelled, "I'm not drunk, get off of me! I'm having a good time, get off of me!"

He continued, "Philadelphia's a great city. I thought, I hope this is an example of what we can do. We gave a f**k... oh." Kevin realised he swore on live TV, immediately stopped talking and placed the microphone down on the desk. He then said, "I'm out" before jumping off the stage.

Earlier that night, the 38-year-old had been seen chatting with security besides the main stage like he was trying to talk his way up there for the presentation of the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The security guard stopped him from making his way up the stairs as owner Jeffrey Lurie, coach Doug Pederson and players Zach Ertz and Nick Foles made their way past him.

Kevin's antics went viral on social media, and country music star Brad Paisley tweeted, "Oh no, I can't blame @KevinHart4real at all. I mean, if the @Browns ever win this thing I'll be worse than that. #KevinHart #drunkthoughts."