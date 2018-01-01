Jumanji screenwriters recruited for sequel

Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan are to reteam for a Jumanji sequel.

Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner, who put the finishing touches to the screenplay for the blockbuster, which is still America's number one movie a month after its release, have been given the task of creating the follow-up to Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle.

The film, which is close to becoming action man Johnson's highest grossing movie to date, is now Sony's biggest earning non-Spider-Man project, hauling in a massive $857 million (GBP614 million) globally on an estimated $100 million (GBP71.7 million) budget.

Matt Tolmach will return as producer, alongside Johnson and his ex-wife and manager Dany Garcia.

Johnson continues to pile up projects after debuting the trailer for his new summer blockbuster Skyscraper, in which he portrays an amputee security expert, during the Super Bowl telecast on Sunday (04Feb18). After the big game, he also announced plans for a new reality TV contest, called The Titan Games.

Inspired by his favourite show, American Ninja Warrior, The Titan Games will feature competitors from across America. They will step inside an arena to face one of six Titans. If a contender wins, they will take their place and battle with their fellow Titans in the finale.

"We wanted to create a new kind of athletic competition unlike anything ever attempted before," the former wrestler explained. "The Titan Games will challenge competitors to succeed in ways no one thought possible while entertaining the whole world at the same time."