Aaron Paul and wife welcome baby daughter into the world

Aaron Paul is a first-time father.

The Breaking Bad star and wife Lauren Parsekian announced the arrival of their daughter on Friday (09Feb18), with Lauren sharing two snaps on Instagram. One showed the bright-eyed tot looking at the camera as she lay swaddled in a blanket, while the other saw Lauren caressing her newborn's face as she lay in a hospital bed with her.

Captioning the snaps, Lauren, 31, wrote: "There are no words that will ever be able to explain what just happened to my heart."

Aaron also shared a picture of the new arrival to Instagram, posting a black-and-white photo of his daughter's tiny foot, captioned: "My heart."

The Path star Aaron also used his Instagram page to announce Lauren's pregnancy back in September, by sharing a photo of his spouse showing off her baby belly.

"Hey everyone. Look what I did," he wrote at the time. "Words can't express how excited I am that this little one has entered our lives. Just thought it was time I would share this beautiful news with all of you."

And during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live last month (Jan18), Aaron admitted he was more than a little excited about becoming a father.

"I'm over the moon excited," he gushed. "I love babies. I have always loved babies."

Aaron also revealed that he and Lauren were going to rely on the help of a doula during the birth, and explained how helpful he had found her advice so far.

"She said, 'First thing you need to know is never say the word relax and don’t ever say breathe.' She said that my wife would most likely hit me if I do," Aaron laughed. "So, I’m like, 'OK, that’s good to know.'

"She’s just telling me what not to do. She goes, 'Just prepare yourself. I’ve helped deliver over 600 babies and 100 per cent the mother of the baby who’s delivering absolutely hates her partner.'"

Aaron and philanthropist Lauren tied the knot in 2013.