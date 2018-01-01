Netflix taps Timothee Chalamet for royal role

Timothee Chalamet has landed a regal new role in upcoming Netflix movie The King.

The 22-year-old has been professionally acting for 10 years but was launched to superstardom in January 2017 after the critically acclaimed drama Call Me By Your Name premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

The coming-of-age drama, about a 17-year-old boy who embarks on his first gay relationship, earned Timothee a Best Actor Oscar nomination, and it seems bosses at Netflix are keen to tap into the rising star’s talent.

In The King, Timothee will play the young Henry V, reports Deadline. The website adds: “After his brother is killed in battle before his coronation, a young king is coronated in the late 1300s. The reluctant ruler wears the crown at a time when England was near a war with France, and the empire is teetering.”

War Machine director David Michod is helming the flick, and he also co-wrote the script, with Joel Edgerton.

Brad Pitt’s Plan B production company is making The King, with Brad producing alongside colleagues Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, as well as Joel and David.

Shooting is expected to start in June.

Timothee recently told Frank Ocean in an interview for V Man that he was beefing up for a new role, though didn’t say if it was The King.

“The project I’m jumping into is exactly that. I’m going to put on 25 pounds—I’m like a skinny little s**t right now,” he laughed.

The young actor will battle it out with three-time Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis, British star Daniel Kaluuya, Denzel Washington and Gary Oldman for the Best Actor gong at the 2018 Oscars on 4 March.