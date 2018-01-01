Andrew Garfield vomited in Prince's bathroom after getting drunk at party

Andrew Garfield knew he'd made it in Hollywood when he was vomiting in the bathroom at one of Prince's notorious parties.

The actor started out his career working in theatre but successfully made the transition to film when he landed the role of a university student in 2007 drama Lions for Lambs, also starring Tom Cruise, Meryl Streep and Robert Redford.

Speaking about how he chose to celebrate his first major casting during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night (08Feb18), Andrew divulged that he went out and bought a suit at H&M and decided to check out some of the parties held in Los Angeles that night.

"So, the day of the Golden Globes I found out that I'd gotten this big kind of first movie playing opposite Robert Redford, this legend," he recalled. "I went out and got a little bit too happy and I ended up somehow at this historic afterparty that Prince used to throw, and I was very joyful."

Andrew immersed himself with the celebrities at the party and claimed he was even served blueberry pancakes by the Purple Rain hitmaker. But he soon started to feel drunk and quickly headed to the nearest bathroom.

"I was in the line for the bathroom, just in front of Penelope Cruz and Salma Hayek," the 34-year-old shared. "I was just so full of myself, and anxiety, and joy, and alcohol, and I ended up praying to the porcelain god for about five minutes, it was disgusting - (I vomited) blueberry pancakes made by Prince - and then I came out of the bathroom just so ashamed. I'd just walked past two of the most beautiful women in the world, knowing that they were about to go pee where I had just vomited."

Though Andrew wasn't feeling too good, he also considers the moment to be a personal milestone, and "felt so happy, I'd felt like I'd made it".