Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx ‘looking for New York family home’

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are reportedly planning to buy a house together in New York.



It’s rumoured that the A-list couple have been dating since 2013, a year after Katie obtained a divorce from ex-husband Tom Cruise following a six-year marriage.



While the actress opted to keep her relationship with Jamie secret for some time, the pair are now frequently spotted in public together, and were recently pictured at a pre-Grammys party.



According to an insider, Katie and Jamie want to take the next step in their relationship, and have been busy house-hunting in the Big Apple.



“They’ve been checking out properties close to Central Park, including a stunning $30 million (£21.5 million) townhouse with six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms,” the source told Britain’s Heat magazine. “They’ve told their real estate agent that they are looking for somewhere with plenty of room for an expanding family.”



The source also revealed that Jamie has supposedly been living with Katie in her Manhattan apartment since last November (17), and as well as cheering Katie up with his presence, the Oscar-winning actor has also has struck up a strong bond with Katie and Tom’s 11-year-old daughter Suri.



“Suri adores Jamie,” the insider shared. “Katie and Suri love having Jamie there, and keeps saying she can’t understand why they didn’t (move in together) ages ago.”



Jamie is also a doting father to two daughters; 23-year-old Corinne and Annalise, eight.

