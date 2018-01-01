Rose McGowan cancels appearance at technology event

Rose McGowan has cancelled her appearance at the Code Conference in California.

The Charmed star was scheduled to speak at the event on Tuesday (13Feb18), but reportedly told organisers she would not be appearing, according to Deadline.

A reason for her change of plans has yet to be given and McGowan has not commented on the reports, but the news comes almost two weeks after Rose vowed she was cancelling her upcoming public appearances following an argument with a transgender woman during a book signing in New York.

McGowan was promoting her memoir Brave at a Big Apple Barnes & Noble last month (Jan18) when she was confronted about comments she made on RuPaul's What's the Tee? podcast in July (17), when she appeared to suggest transgender women don't have the same struggles as women who identify with their birth gender.

"Trans women are dying and you said that we, as trans women, are not like regular women," the woman said to her. "We get raped more often. We go through domestic violence more often. There was a trans woman killed here a few blocks (away). I have been followed home..."

McGowan interrupted the woman telling her, "Hold on. So am I. We are the same. My point was, we are the same."

The actress, who alleges producer Harvey Weinstein raped her in a hotel at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah in 1997, subsequently told newsman Ronan Farrow she felt sure her book store heckler was sent to disrupt her event by the disgraced mogul's camp. His representative has denied her claims.