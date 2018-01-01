Luke Wilson involved in fatal car crash

Actor Luke Wilson was involved in a car crash on Tuesday (13Feb18) which left one person dead and two people seriously injured.

The 46-year-old actor was driving his Toyota SUV on Chautauqua Boulevard in the Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, at around 6.30pm when a Ferrari clipped his car before colliding into a BMW.

Los Angeles County fire officials told local television station KTLA that the 71-year-old male driver of the Ferrari was pronounced dead at the scene, while professional golfer Bill Haas, who had been a passenger in the vehicle, was taken to hospital in a serious condition. LAPD Detective Jeff Fischer later told KTLA that Haas was "doing OK".

A separate source told Golf Digest that the sportsman, who was in the area for the Genesis Open at the Riviera Country Club this weekend, is currently "not good" but stable.

A woman who had been driving the BMW was also taken to hospital following the crash. A statement from the Los Angeles Fire Department said that Haas and the woman were "both in serious condition".

Wilson escaped the incident with no injuries. "I can confirm Luke Wilson was driving the vehicle, the Toyota FJ that was travelling northbound. His vehicle just basically got clipped by the Ferrari," Fischer added to KTLA.

Details of what caused the collision have yet to be released.

The Royal Tenenbaums star Wilson, younger brother of fellow actor Owen Wilson, is currently filming The Goldfinch, alongside an all-star cast, including Nicole Kidman, Ansel Elgort and Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard.