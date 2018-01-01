Angela Bassett and movie daughter formed special bond on Black Panther set

Angela Bassett and Letitia Wright became lifelong friends while making Black Panther after the younger star told the veteran she was the reason she became an actress.

The two women play mother and daughter in the much-anticipated Marvel movie, and Wright tells WENN she simply had to let her big screen mum know that she was there, on set, because of her.

"Angela is amazing," she says. "I actually had to take a moment before we started filming to thank her.

"She did a movie, Akeelah and the Bee, which inspired me to want to act. She’s amazing and she’s funny. She’s

given me so much advice and reassures me when she sees I’m frustrated. Her advice is something I would not

exchange for anything. I’m honoured to have worked with her."

And the feeling is mutual as far as Bassett is concerned. The What's Love Got to Do With It star adds, "Letitia Wright and I formed a very beautiful bond. She is a lovely young woman, who is full of fieriness, sass, humour and openness. I had a wonderful experience with her and just drew her close to me. We talked and learned from each other."

Angela also really enjoyed working with director Ryan Coogler, revealing, "Ryan is very collaborative and allows you to bring to it what you would. What I loved about him is that he always asked us to ground our characters in reality - in our bodies, in our emotions, in our feelings - as opposed to thinking about them as comic book characters.

"He wanted us to explore who these people were and how they felt about each other and what they wanted."