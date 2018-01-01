One Crazy Thing new trailer premiere

Film-News.co.uk is proud to host the exclusive world premiere of Amit Gupta's brand new One Crazy Thing film trailer.

One Crazy Thing Trailer 2018 Vimeo.

ONE CRAZY THING is a charming modern romantic comedy with some truly wonderful performances from the all-British cast. Starring BAFTA 'Breakthrough Brit' Ray Panthaki and rising star Daisy Bevan (Phantom Thread, The Two Faces of January, the cast also includes Dan Skinner (Notes on Blindness, High Rise, The Ghoul) and David Bamber (Peterloo, Valkyrie, The Bourne Identity). The film opens in selected cinemas from 18th March, prior to its wider release In April.*Jay Veer (Ray Panthaki) is a former popular TV star whose life and career have hit rock bottom thanks to a leaked sex video which unwittingly turned him into an internet sensation. Haunted by the scandal which has plunged him into viral notoriety, Jay eschews fame, and now helps manage his family's Indian restaurant in London. His acting career is in tatters, his family feels shamed, and Jay worries constantly about being recognized. So when he meets the girl of his dreams - the bright, beautiful Hannah (Daisy Bevan), an American studying in London, Jay struggles to find a way to confront the errors of his past, and bravely face up to the future.Produced by Dean Fisher and Ray Panthaki, ONE CRAZY THING is written and directed by Amit Gupta, whose first feature Resistance starred Andrea Riseborough and Michael Sheen was nominated for three BAFTAs and the a Writers' Guild Award.Following a strong Festival presence including the opening night Gala of London's East End Film Festival, the film garnered some excellent early high profile reviews including:"Funny, touching and beautifully performed" **** Henry Fitzherbert, Sunday Express"Graced with an appealing cast and a witty script, Gupta's third feature could easily gain acceptance with art-house and multicultural audiences both in the U.S. and overseas." Hollywood Reporter"Watch out for… Amit Gupta's delicious romantic comedy One Crazy Thing, which is a love letter to London in the way Woody Allen's Manhattan was to New York and Jean Luc Godard's Breathless to Paris" Baz Bamigboye, Daily Mail"Amit Gupta's One Crazy Thing is incredibly witty and charming. And while it adheres to romantic-comedy conventions, it manages to make them seem fresh through some deft writing and some wonderful performances… One Crazy Thing is one crazy good film." BollyspiceIn the face of a harshly competitive era for independently produced films, we have scheduled a release which will run largely via the cinema-on-demand platform Our Screen (www.ourscreen.com), taking the form of a tour of key UK cities across the months of March and April 2018. Screenings go ahead when sufficient pre-sales of tickets are reached.These are the initial dates and venues:Genesis Cinema - Sunday 18th March 1pmCrouch End Picturehouse - Monday 19th March 8.30pmHenley Regal Picturehouse - Wednesday 21st Match 8.45pmStratford East Picturehouse - Thursday 22nd March 9pmRitzy Brixton - Saturday 24th 10.30pmBrighton Duke of York - Monday 26th March 9pmGreenwich Picturehouse - Wednesday 28th March 6pmBradford Picturehouse - Thursday 29th March 8.45pm