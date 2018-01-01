NEWS Natalie Portman suffers 'mummy brain' since birth of second child Newsdesk Share with :







Natalie Portman still suffers instances of "mummy brain" since the birth of her second child.



The Black Swan actress and her husband Benjamin Millepied are parents to six-year-old son Aleph and daughter Amalia, who celebrates her first birthday on 22 February (18).



Juggling parenthood with her work schedule means Natalie is very busy, and she admitted in an interview with Porter magazine that she has moments of forgetfulness from time to time.



"Two kids and working. It's wonderful, but it's a lot," she shared. "I feel energised and I also feel a little bit like a crazy person. I keep sending emails to the wrong people. I just feel really inept, but so far it hasn't been that embarrassing because it hasn't been anything terribly important."



Natalie recently completed filming on movies such as Xavier Dolan's drama The Death and Life of John F. Donovan and Alex Garland's Annihilation. And becoming a working mother has given her a greater appreciation for her own mum Shelley, who works as her agent.



"When I was growing up, I was like, 'What does she do all day?' And now I think, 'How did she get everything done in a day?'" the 36-year-old shared. "She did it all, without any help, and kept her relationship going with my dad, despite travelling and taking care of him and me. She's a miracle person."



Natalie was last seen on the silver screen in western film Jane Got a Gun, in Terrence Malick's Song to Song, as well as the lead role in Jackie Kennedy biopic Jackie. The star tends to be drawn to darker projects, and has developed a theory for why she picks complicated characters.



"Maybe it is a way to get it out at work and then in real life things can be simpler, happier, less complicated," she explained.

