NEWS BAFTA Awards 2018 full winners list Newsdesk Share with :







At tonight’s EE British Academy Film Awards Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri was named Best Film and Outstanding British Film, with Martin McDonagh winning Original Screenplay, Sam Rockwell taking Supporting Actor, and Frances McDormand receiving the BAFTA for Leading Actress.



Gary Oldman won Leading Actor for Darkest Hour; the film also won the award for Make Up & Hair.



The Shape of Water won three awards: Guillermo del Toro won for Director and composer Alexandre Desplat collected the Original Music award, his third BAFTA win; the film also won Production Design.



Supporting Actress went to Allison Janney for her role as Tonya Harding’s mother in I, Tonya.



Roger Deakins won his fourth BAFTA for Cinematography for Blade Runner 2049, which also won for Special Visual Effects.



Raoul Peck won the Documentary award for I Am Not Your Negro. Film Not in the English Language was won by South Korean drama The Handmaiden and Coco took the BAFTA for Animated Film.



Writer/director Rungano Nyoni and producer Emily Morgan received the award for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer for I Am Not a Witch.



Baby Driver received the BAFTA for Editing and Phantom Thread won for Costume Design. James Ivory won for Adapted Screenplay for Call Me by Your Name and Dunkirk for Sound. Cowboy Dave won the British Short Film award.



The Special Award for Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema was presented to the National Film and Television School (NFTS). The school has trained generations of BAFTA-nominated film talent; this year’s British Short Animation award was won by Poles Apart, which is the 13th NFTS graduation film to win a BAFTA.



The Fellowship, the highest honour the Academy can bestow was presented to director and producer Sir Ridley Scott by HRH The Duke of Cambridge, President of BAFTA, and Sir Kenneth Branagh.



The EE Rising Star Award, voted for by the public, went to Daniel Kaluuya.



The ceremony, which was hosted for the first time by Joanna Lumley, was held at London’s Royal Albert Hall, and featured performances by Cirque du Soleil and the Kanneh-Mason family.



As part of BAFTA’s year-round programme of events and initiatives, many of this year’s nominees took part in ‘BAFTA Film: The Sessions’ on Saturday 17 February. The Sessions saw the nominees discuss their craft in interviews that will be available online on BAFTA Guru in the coming weeks.



In addition, a number of the nominated short films are now available to view in Curzon cinemas around the country and online at https://www.curzonhomecinema.com/.



Other year-round film activity includes initiatives such as our new talent activity and scholarships programme, BAFTA Crew and BAFTA Elevate as well as masterclasses, the David Lean Lecture delivered by a leading film director and 'A Life in Pictures'.



To access the best creative minds in film, TV and games production, visit www.bafta.org/guru. For more, visit www.bafta.org.



2017 NOMINATIONS AND WINNERS

(presented in 2018)



FELLOWSHIP

SIR RIDLEY SCOTT



OUTSTANDING BRITISH CONTRIBUTION TO CINEMA

NATIONAL FILM AND TELEVISION SCHOOL (NFTS)



BEST FILM

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME Emilie Georges, Luca Guadagnino, Marco Morabito, Peter Spears

DARKEST HOUR Tim Bevan, Lisa Bruce, Eric Fellner, Anthony McCarten, Douglas Urbanski

DUNKIRK Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas

THE SHAPE OF WATER Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Martin McDonagh



OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

DARKEST HOUR Joe Wright, Tim Bevan, Lisa Bruce, Eric Fellner, Anthony McCarten, Douglas Urbanski

THE DEATH OF STALIN Armando Iannucci, Kevin Loader, Laurent Zeitoun, Yann Zenou, Ian Martin, David Schneider

GOD’S OWN COUNTRY Francis Lee, Manon Ardisson, Jack Tarling

LADY MACBETH William Oldroyd, Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly, Alice Birch

PADDINGTON 2 Paul King, David Heyman, Simon Farnaby

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI Martin McDonagh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin



OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

THE GHOUL Gareth Tunley (Writer/Director/Producer), Jack Healy Guttmann & Tom Meeten (Producers)

I AM NOT A WITCH Rungano Nyoni (Writer/Director), Emily Morgan (Producer)

JAWBONE Johnny Harris (Writer/Producer), Thomas Napper (Director)

KINGDOM OF US Lucy Cohen (Director)

LADY MACBETH Alice Birch (Writer), William Oldroyd (Director), Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly (Producer)



FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

ELLE Paul Verhoeven, Said Ben Said

FIRST THEY KILLED MY FATHER Angelina Jolie, Rithy Panh

THE HANDMAIDEN Park Chan-wook, Syd Lim

LOVELESS Andrey Zvyagintsev, Alexander Rodnyansky

THE SALESMAN Asghar Farhadi, Alexandre Mallet-Guy



DOCUMENTARY

CITY OF GHOSTS Matthew Heineman

I AM NOT YOUR NEGRO Raoul Peck

ICARUS Bryan Fogel, Dan Cogan

AN INCONVENIENT SEQUEL Bonni Cohen, Jon Shenk

JANE Brett Morgen, Bryan Burk



ANIMATED FILM

COCO Lee Unkrich, Darla K. Anderson

LOVING VINCENT Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman, Ivan Mactaggart

MY LIFE AS A COURGETTE Claude Barras, Max Karli



DIRECTOR

BLADE RUNNER 2049 Denis Villeneuve

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME Luca Guadagnino

DUNKIRK Christopher Nolan

THE SHAPE OF WATER Guillermo del Toro

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI Martin McDonagh



ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

GET OUT Jordan Peele

I, TONYA Steven Rogers

LADY BIRD Greta Gerwig

THE SHAPE OF WATER Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI Martin McDonagh



ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME James Ivory

THE DEATH OF STALIN Armando Iannucci, Ian Martin, David Schneider

FILM STARS DON’T DIE IN LIVERPOOL Matt Greenhalgh

MOLLY’S GAME Aaron Sorkin

PADDINGTON 2 Simon Farnaby, Paul King



LEADING ACTRESS

ANNETTE BENING Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

FRANCES McDORMAND Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

MARGOT ROBBIE I, Tonya

SALLY HAWKINS The Shape of Water

SAOIRSE RONAN Lady Bird



LEADING ACTOR

DANIEL DAY-LEWIS Phantom Thread

DANIEL KALUUYA Get Out

GARY OLDMAN Darkest Hour

JAMIE BELL Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET Call Me by Your Name



SUPPORTING ACTRESS

ALLISON JANNEY I, Tonya

KRISTIN SCOTT THOMAS Darkest Hour

LAURIE METCALF Lady Bird

LESLEY MANVILLE Phantom Thread

OCTAVIA SPENCER The Shape of Water



SUPPORTING ACTOR

CHRISTOPHER PLUMMER All the Money in the World

HUGH GRANT Paddington 2

SAM ROCKWELL Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

WILLEM DAFOE The Florida Project

WOODY HARRELSON Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



ORIGINAL MUSIC

BLADE RUNNER 2049 Benjamin Wallfisch, Hans Zimmer

DARKEST HOUR Dario Marianelli

DUNKIRK Hans Zimmer

PHANTOM THREAD Jonny Greenwood

THE SHAPE OF WATER Alexandre Desplat



CINEMATOGRAPHY

BLADE RUNNER 2049 Roger Deakins

DARKEST HOUR Bruno Delbonnel

DUNKIRK Hoyte van Hoytema

THE SHAPE OF WATER Dan Laustsen

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI Ben Davis



EDITING

BABY DRIVER Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss

BLADE RUNNER 2049 Joe Walker

DUNKIRK Lee Smith

THE SHAPE OF WATER Sidney Wolinsky

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI Jon Gregory



PRODUCTION DESIGN

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

BLADE RUNNER 2049 Dennis Gassner, Alessandra Querzola

DARKEST HOUR Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

DUNKIRK Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis

THE SHAPE OF WATER Paul Austerberry, Jeff Melvin, Shane Vieau



COSTUME DESIGN

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Jacqueline Durran

DARKEST HOUR Jacqueline Durran

I, TONYA Jennifer Johnson

PHANTOM THREAD Mark Bridges

THE SHAPE OF WATER Luis Sequeira



MAKE UP & HAIR

BLADE RUNNER 2049 Donald Mowat, Kerry Warn

DARKEST HOUR David Malinowski, Ivana Primorac, Lucy Sibbick, Kazuhiro Tsuji

I, TONYA Deborah La Mia Denaver, Adruitha Lee

VICTORIA & ABDUL Daniel Phillips, Lou Sheppard

WONDER Naomi Bakstad, Robert A. Pandini, Arjen Tuiten



SOUND

BABY DRIVER Tim Cavagin, Mary H. Ellis, Dan Morgan, Jeremy Price, Julian Slater

BLADE RUNNER 2049 Ron Bartlett, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill, Mark Mangini, Mac Ruth

DUNKIRK Alex Gibson, Richard King, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo, Mark Weingarten

THE SHAPE OF WATER Christian Cooke, Nelson Ferreira, Glen Gauthier, Nathan Robitaille, Brad Zoern

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood



SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

BLADE RUNNER 2049 Richard R. Hoover, Paul Lambert, Gerd Nefzer, John Nelson

DUNKIRK Paul Corbould, Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley

THE SHAPE OF WATER Dennis Berardi, Trey Harrell, Mike Hill, Kevin Scott

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI Stephen Aplin, Chris Corbould, Ben Morris, Neal Scanlan

WAR FOR THE PLANET OF THE APES Daniel Barrett, Dan Lemmon, Joe Letteri, Joel Whist



BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

HAVE HEART Will Anderson

MAMOON Ben Steer

POLES APART Paloma Baeza, Ser En Low



BRITISH SHORT FILM

AAMIR Vika Evdokimenko, Emma Stone, Oliver Shuster

COWBOY DAVE Colin O’Toole, Jonas Mortensen

A DROWNING MAN Mahdi Fleifel, Signe Byrge Sørensen, Patrick Campbell

WORK Aneil Karia, Scott O’Donnell

WREN BOYS Harry Lighton, Sorcha Bacon, John Fitzpatrick



EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)

DANIEL KALUUYA

FLORENCE PUGH

JOSH O’CONNOR

TESSA THOMPSON

TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET