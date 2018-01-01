Colton Haynes shares heartbreaking post as his mother awaits a liver transplant

Colton Haynes has shared his mother is fighting for her life while she awaits a liver transplant.

The 29-year-old actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (20Feb18) to share a heartbreaking post about his mother Dana's health, alongside a picture of her in her hospital bed.

"My mom, Dana, always loves to laugh. Even when her liver & kidney doctors gave us the worst news you could get, my mom looked at us and said, 'The best thing to do in these situations is to laugh.' She then chuckled so loud you could hear it to the other end of the hospital. That's my mom. She's funny, bull headed, & strong," Colton wrote. "My mom has been in and out of the hospital since January. After multiple tests we found out she actually has advanced cirrhosis of the liver & kidney failure. A diagnosis that can be cured with a liver transplant.. however..that bad news I mentioned before was that she doesn't have that much time to wait for a new liver.

"The doctors suggested that we now focus on my mother's quality of life rather than quantity of life. It's heartbreaking. My strong mother has always been the anchor of this family and our best friend. Now we're being forced to say goodbye to her."

The Arrow star continued his lengthy post to reveal that he and his family have set up hospice care for Dana in the comfort of her own home, so she can be with her boyfriend and her cat.

"Hospice care is covered by my moms insurance 100 per cent," he explained. "As well as nurses visits on a 'need be' basis. A personal in home nurse that can be there 24/7, however, is not covered and would need to be paid out of pocket. My siblings and family are spread out around the country and world. We've been taking turns flying out when we can to help but it's not enough. My brother wanted to do his part to help with the expense of hiring a full time nurse & guess what...the gofundme goal has been reached to pay for Amity Home Care in Hemet California!"

Colton encouraged fans to keep donating to the GoFundMe page raising money for Dana's care, as any money raised over the family's $10,000 (£7,150) goal will now be passed on "to the American Liver Foundation to help others who are going through this horrible disease."

"It would mean the world to my family & I if we could make a massive donation to this incredible organisation. Thank y'all for listening & sending all the love to my beautiful momma," he concluded.