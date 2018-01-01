Jennifer Lawrence asked Joanna Lumley to punch her in email apology

Jennifer Lawrence apologised to Joanna Lumley for appearing rude at the BAFTA Film Awards by offering her the chance to punch her.

The 27-year-old sparked a storm of internet outrage after she joined host Joanna on stage to present the Outstanding British Film prize at the ceremony in London on Sunday (18Feb18) and seemed to rudely brush off a compliment from the British acting legend.

Jennifer has since revealed that her apparent rudeness was a continuation of an inside joke the duo had been sharing backstage, but told U.K. breakfast show host Lorraine Kelly that she apologised unreservedly to Joanna over the incident anyway.

"I was at the BAFTAs for 15 minutes and I offended England; I love Joanna - I'm such a huge fan," Jennifer said. "I emailed her and said, 'I am so so sorry. If you want to come over to my hotel before Tuesday and just punch me in the face, please'."

Joanna, 71, was apparently completely unaware The Hunger Games star's actions had drawn criticism - as she doesn't spend any time online.

"She emailed and said, 'I have absolutely no idea what you are talking about, I don't go on the internet'," Jennifer added. "I was like cool, let's get lunch."

Those watching the event on TV were stunned by Jennifer saying it was "a bit much" when the Absolutely Fabulous star introduced her as the "hottest actress on the planet", with one Twitter user Kim Beacham calling her a "stuck up cow".

Revealing the story behind the controversy, the 2013 Oscar winner explained, "I love Joanna Lumley. I've been such a huge fan for so long. When I saw her backstage I was like 'oh my god'. I grabbed her right before I went on stage and said just go on and on about me, obviously kidding. She went and gave me the nicest introduction ever. As a joke, it was kind of an inside joke between us, I said 'alright calm down' because I was the one that told her to do it. Boy did that go wrong."

Jennifer presented the Outstanding British Film award to the team behind Martin McDonagh's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.