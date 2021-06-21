NEWS Jurassic World 3 will be released in June 2021 Newsdesk Share with :







Jurassic World 3 producers have announced the film will officially hit cinemas on 21 June 2021.



The second movie in the series Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, premieres on 22 June (18), and Universal revealed on Wednesday (21Feb18) that they plan to release the follow-up film in three years' time.



Steven Spielberg and Colin Trevorrow will return as executive producers while Emily Carmichael, who co-wrote the script of Pacific Rim Uprising, will team up with Trevorrow to work on the screenplay.



“It’s important to this franchise that we welcome new creative voices to keep our storytelling fresh and alive,” he said in a statement on Wednesday. “I’m thrilled with the tension and beauty J.A. (Bayona, the director) has brought to Fallen Kingdom, and I know Emily will add another layer of emotion to the concluding chapter of our trilogy.”



Spielberg, who directed the first two instalments of the original Jurassic Park series, recently opened up about his frustrations when filming the first of the iconic blockbusters, as he was also working on his Oscar-winning film Schindler's List at the time.



“I didn’t anticipate what it would feel like after I returned from the (Schindler’s List) set to spend three hours going over Industrial Light & Magic (special) effects shots on Jurassic Park and how angry I was and how I resented having to do that”, he told U.K. movie magazine Empire.



“I would sit there angry and bitter and giving notes on how a Tyrannosaurus Rex should run chasing a jeep, when all I could think of was what I had shot that day in Krakow.”



Jurassic World was released in 2015 and grossed $1.6 billion (£1.2 billion) at the worldwide box office.

