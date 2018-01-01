Amal Clooney salutes young March for Our Lives activists

George Clooney's wife Amal has heaped praise on the students driving the upcoming March For Our Lives protest, insisting they are America's "best hope for change".

The human rights lawyer and her movie star husband have donated $500,000 (GBP358,000) to the cause in the hope their cash can help cover young activists' travel and lodging costs ahead of the march in Washington, D.C. set for next month (Mar18).

Students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where a gunman opened fire and killed 17 people last week (14Feb18), are behind the Washington, D.C, protest, aimed at forcing politicians to drastically change gun laws in the U.S., and Amal admits she's very impressed by the movement they have created in a week.

Speaking at the 2018 Watermark Conference for Women in San Jose, California on Friday, the new mum said, "I’m blown away by these students. They are the best vehicle and best hope for change... They give me hope."

Amal also confirmed she and her husband will be joining the students and their parents when they march on the U.S. capital.

The Clooneys are not the only celebrities to dig deep for the cause - Steven Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw and Oprah Winfrey have also donated $500,000 in a bid to make sure the March Four Our Lives is a well-attended success.

Amal and George made their donation in the names of their twins, Ella and Alexander, stating: "Amal and I are so inspired by the courage and eloquence of these young men and women from Stoneman Douglas High School.

"Our family will be there on March 24 to stand side by side with this incredible generation of young people from all over the country, and in the name of our children Ella and Alexander, we’re donating 500,000 dollars to help pay for this groundbreaking event. Our children’s lives depend on it."