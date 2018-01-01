Kylie Jenner shares first picture of baby Stormi's face

Kylie Jenner has finally shared the first close-up picture of her baby daughter Stormi.

The 20-year-old new mother posted the adorable photo on Snapchat on Saturday (03Mar18), using the social network's popular 'fire' filter, which showed the one-month-old with flames around her head.

Kylie simply captioned the snap: "My pretty girl.”

However, celebrity gossip blogger Perez Hilton has alleged the beauty mogul was paid by Snapchat to debut the first photo of her daughter's face in an effort to boost revenue.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, whose profile was previously named among the top 10 most-viewed accounts on Snapchat, took to Twitter last month (Feb18) to slam the app's recent redesign, which has been panned by millions of users.

"sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me...," she asked her 24.7 million followers. "ugh this is so sad (sic)."

Stock market shares for Snapchat's parent company, Snap Inc., then plunged by 7.2 per cent, wiping $1.3 billion from the social media app's market value.

The reality star and boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed Stormi Webster on 1 February, and have since shared pictures of the baby's hands, feet, but never her face - until now.

Kylie showed off her post-pregnancy body on Thursday, while wearing a tracksuit and holding baby Stormi, who was concealed in a huge onesie.

Travis celebrated his daughter's one month birthday on Snapchat on Thursday, sharing a close-up of the tot wearing a sweater that read "DADDY" inside a red heart.

“My lil mama 1 month today,” he wrote alongside the photo.