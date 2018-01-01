Angelina Jolie drops Pitt name from U.K. charitable firm

Angelina Jolie has removed any reference to her estranged husband Brad Pitt from the name of the U.K. company that backs her charitable efforts.

The star filed documents with officials at Britain's Companies House on Monday (05Mar18), changing the name of the firm from JP. D.H. Ltd, to J.D.H.

The initials in the company's name refer to the surnames of the company's three directors, Jolie, and her close confidants and advisers, Arminka Helic and Chloe Dalton.

An insider told The Sun newspaper that the name change is due to the actress' desire to distance herself from Pitt following their 2016 split.

"They're not formally divorced but it's clear Angelina is moving further and further from her relationship with Brad," the source said. "It seems a lot of effort for something the public will never see but it obviously means something to her."

Jolie and Pitt, who have six children together, announced they were planning to divorce in 2016, but have yet to finalise details of their split.

The 42-year-old actress has been increasingly focused on her charitable efforts in recent years, teaming up with Helic and Dalton, who reportedly advise her on political issues - including attempts to prevent the sexual exploitation of women across the world.

The duo are both ex-aides to former British Foreign Secretary William Hague, with whom she had close dealings as Special Envoy for the United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Refugees.

They have accompanied the star on several trips related to her role UN role and other charity work, including one to the International Criminal Court in the Netherlands.

Speaking about her partnership with Helic and Dalton in 2016, Jolie told People magazine, "We have been officially working together for a year and are very much looking forward to continuing our joint efforts on our shared international interests."