Daryl Hannah and Neil Young's new film snapped up by Netflix ahead of festival debut

Blade Runner star Daryl Hannah's feature directorial debut Paradox has been snapped up by bosses at Netflix ahead of its worldwide premiere at the South by Southwest festival next week (15Mar18).

The film, which features the actress' boyfriend Neil Young and the members of his backing band Promise of the Real, will stream globally on Netflix on 23 March, the same day as the release of the movie's soundtrack.

Young, who plays The Man in the Black Hat in the outlaw western, also composed the original music for the film with Willie Nelson's son Lukas, the frontman for Promise of the Real, who backed the veteran rocker at the Desert Trip festival in 2016, and who will hit the stage with him at the Arroyo Seco Weekend event in June (18).

Hannah wrote and directed Paradox, revealing the project "sprung up spontaneously and unexpectedly, like a peculiar dandelion, popping up between the cracks in the pavement".

She adds, "We were fortunate to find this brief window of opportunity to share the love for the natural world, each other and for the precious seeds of creativity and life. We are all thrilled the film will premiere at SXSW and that Netflix will be sharing it with the world."

Willie Nelson, Corey McCormick, and Tato Melgar will also appear in the film.

Daryl has tasted success behind the camera in the past - her 1993 short film The Last Supper won a Jury Prize at the Berlin Film Festival in Germany.

The Kill Bill star also directed the 2002 documentary Strip Notes, which she shot while researching her role as an exotic dancer in director Michael Radford's 2000 movie Dancing at the Blue Iguana.