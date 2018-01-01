Joaquin Phoenix doesn't regret turning down Marvel roles

Joaquin Phoenix has no regrets over declining the chance to appear in Marvel movies.

The actor's name has been linked to various Marvel films over the years, with previous reports suggesting he'd been offered the role of Doctor Strange, a part that went Benedict Cumberbatch, and before that The Hulk, a character portrayed by Mark Ruffalo.

Joaquin has become known for his dark, serious and offbeat film choices, and explained in an interview with Lily White Lies that while he likes to watch Marvel Cinematic Universe flicks, he's glad he's not a part of it.

"I think they make some great, fun movies. There's nothing wrong... I'm not a f**king, like, cinephile," he stated. "I'm not a snob and I'm totally fine with... I enjoy those movies sometimes, and I think they keep the f**king industry going in some ways, so I don't have a problem with it at all.

"I think that everybody was, is... I'm trying to figure out how to say this most diplomatically, okay... I think everybody was really happy with how things turned out. All parties were satisfied."

However, it's been widely reported that Joaquin has been cast as The Joker in the DC Comics origins movie, though he recently played coy when asked to comment.

Joaquin, 43, will next be seen in Lynne Ramsay's taut thriller You Were Never Really Here, and not long after, as Jesus Christ in Mary Magdalene opposite his girlfriend Rooney Mara.

The back-to-back movie releases come after a nearly three-year Hollywood hiatus for Joaquin, and the busy actor has a further two films due for release later this year (18).