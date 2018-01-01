Khloe Kardashian celebrates first baby with pink-themed shower

Khloe Kardashian celebrated the impending birth of her baby with a lavish shower on Saturday (11Mar18).

The reality TV star is expecting her first child, a girl, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson in April, and to mark the occasion, held a gathering inside the Grand Ballroom of The Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles.

Organised by celebrity party planner Mindy Weiss, the room was adorned with thousands of pink roses and hydrangeas, as well as trees that were sculpted into the shapes of elephants and giraffes. Pink balloons were scattered on the floor, while a large neon sign that read 'Baby Thompson' was placed on a wall.

Dressed in a blush flowered dress with a pink overcoat, Khloe took to social media to share images from her special day with fans.

"Had the most unbelievable baby shower - we felt so much love! #ad So grateful to be surrounded by a beautiful support system. And special thank you to @Amazon for helping me bring it all together! More pictures to come!" she captioned a shot of her with older sister Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram.

While on Snapchat, Khloe told her followers: "I'm so excited it's my baby shower."

During the event, the 33-year-old also showed off the dessert table and the adorable cakes she had made in honour of her friends' birthdays - Malika and Khadijah Haqq and Jen Atkin.

Kylie Jenner, who welcomed a baby girl named Stormi in February, shared a Snapchat of her half-sister's belly, writing, "I can't wait to meet you baby." She uploaded a photo of her posing with Khloe and guest Maria Menounos too.

Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and her four-year-old daughter North West, were in attendance, as was jeweller Lorraine Schwartz and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann.