Daisy Ridley: 'Peter Rabbit voice role was not so easy'

Daisy Ridley found it difficult voicing a character in Peter Rabbit when she had no idea what the film was going to look like.

The Star Wars actress voices Cotton-Tail, the sister of the mischievous Peter Rabbit, in the new family movie which follows the animated rabbits going to war against Domhnall Gleeson's live-action character Thomas McGregor over the vegetables in his garden.

While she admits Domhnall had the most physically demanding job, acting against characters that aren't actually there, voicing the rabbit in a "lovely warm studio" was difficult to begin with because she couldn't visualise her character or that world.

"It's not so easy," she said at the film's London premiere. "Me and Elizabeth (Debicki) did a couple of sessions together but they're like four hour sessions and it's hard to imagine what it's going to be, so it's quite difficult figuring out how to do the right thing. It takes a bit of time but I think we got there. I'm thrilled with how it's turned out."

The British star admitted to WENN that it would take her a while to find the character again at the start of every recording session.

"It sort of takes like half an hour to get into it as you're doing it, so I do like two pages of cues and I'll be like, 'Yeah I found it again' and then we go back and do them all again," she explained.

When asked if she had any rituals or vocal warm-ups to get herself in the zone, the 25-year-old jokingly replied, "I went and sat in hutch of bunnies and I was like, 'Guys, how do I do this?'"

Cotton-Tail has an action-packed role in the film and Daisy convincingly made out of breath running noises and fruit-eating noises by running and eating fruit in the studio.

Peter Rabbit, which also features the voices of James Corden and Margot Robbie, is in cinemas now.