Susan Sarandon brings her dog to every film set

Susan Sarandon will never go to work without the company of her beloved dog Penny.

The actress is frequently joined by her pet Pomeranian-Maltese, who has also been present during Susan’s guest appearances on television programmes including Late Night with Jimmy Fallon and The Late Late Show With James Corden. And Susan also makes Penny her priority when she first starts filming on a new movie set.

“(The first thing I’ll do is) set up my teapot and my dog’s bed,” the 71-year-old told Total Film magazine of her on-set routine. “She’s often photographed on the set. She helps a lot. She has a very gentle vibe and ends up being held by everyone.”

The Thelma & Louise star added that her pooch has a notable social media presence, with Penny owning Instagram and Twitter accounts called mspennypuppy.

Susan’s latest venture has seen her take on an executive producer role on Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story, a documentary about the life of the actress and inventor Hedy Lamarr which is currently screening in cinemas. And having previously worked as a producer on films including Moonlight Mile and Stepmom, the Oscar winner believes that being a woman makes her well-equipped for everything the role entails.

“This is a sexist, generalised statement, but it’s been my experience that women are a little bit more prepared to be producers,” she claimed. “Because our entire lives we’ve been trained to facilitate. When something goes wrong, we can solve it quicker, and without having to say where the blame comes from.”