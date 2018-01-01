Michael B. Jordan producing real-life war drama The Liberators

Michael B. Jordan is to produce new WWII drama The Liberators.

The 31-year-old has become one of Hollywood's hottest stars thanks to appearances in films such as Black Panther and Creed as well as TV shows including The Wire and Friday Night Lights.

But as his career progresses, Michael is becoming more involved in work on the other side of the camera. He set up production company Outlier Society Productions in 2016 and is now working with Safehouse Pictures to produce war drama The Liberators.

The film follows the true story of the 761st Tank Battalion, which was made up primarily of African-American soldiers, whose heroism in battle led to the desegregation of the armed forces.

It's not yet known if Michael will appear in the movie. He is currently acting as a producer on three films; Fahrenheit 451, Just Mercy and Raising Dion, all of which he is also starring in.

And the actor recently let fans know that his company is adopting an inclusion rider for all future projects, to ensure that there will be gender and racial equality on his sets.

"In support of the women & men who are leading this fight, I will be adopting the Inclusion Rider for all projects produced by my company Outlier Society," Michael wrote on Instagram. "I've been privileged to work with powerful woman & persons of color throughout my career & it's Outlier's mission to continue to create for talented individuals going forward. If you want to learn more about how to support the cause - link in bio. #OutlierSociety #AnnenbergInclusionInitiative."

As well as his burgeoning career as a producer, Michael is also stepping behind the camera on the upcoming project The Stars Beneath Our Feet, making his directorial debut with the movie adaptation of David Barclay Moore's novel of the same name.