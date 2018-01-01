NEWS Katie Boyle, Lady Saunders, dies peacefully at home Newsdesk Share with :







Katie Boyle, Lady Saunders, Italian-born British actress, television personality, agony aunt and game-show panellist, dies peacefully at home, her agent confirms.



Katie Boyle was known to millions as the charming and glamorous TV personality; she had a long career on television, radio and print, and she was well known for her love of dogs.



Katie who was born in Italy in 1926, was married three times, latterly to the theatre impresario the late Sir Peter Saunders (producer of The Mousetrap).



With a career lasting for almost 60 years she started as a model for Barbara Back and Beverly Nichols, then dipping her toe into acting and becoming a member of Equity. After being a continuity announcer for the BBC, her first appearance was in the ‘Beauty Spot’ of a show called “Quite Contrary”, followed by many shows such as “What’s My Line?”, appearing with “The Goons”, “The Crazy Gang”, “Juke Box Jury” and many others. She had a long running radio programme “Katie and Friends” on BBC Radio 2.



Famously she hosted many shows including the Ivor Novello Awards and the Eurovision Song Contest which she introduced 4 times between 1960-74.



Writing included a weekly column on fashion and beauty in Sunday Graphic, and famously being the agony aunt for TV Times Magazine with her column “Dear Katie” for almost 20 years plus she took part in advertising (including Camay) and made public appearances.



The story of her amazing life was told in her book “What This Katie Did” published in 1980.



She was represented for most of her working life by Bunny Lewis.



She was a committee member of Battersea Dogs Home for more than 25 years.

