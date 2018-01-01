Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle triumphs at Kids' Choice Awards

Dwayne Johnson and his action comedy Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle were the big winners at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in Inglewood, California on Saturday night (24Mar18).
Johnson was named Favorite Movie Actor, while the film picked up the Favorite Movie prize.
There were also big wins for Stranger Things, which was named Favorite TV Show, and its star Millie Bobby Brown (Favorite TV Actress), Zendaya, who grabbed the Favorite Movie Actress for her roles in The Greatest Showman and Spider-Man: Homecoming, Shawn Mendes (Favorite Male Artist), and Demi Lovato (Favorite Female Artist), while Fifth Harmony claimed the Favorite Group honour just five days after the band announced an indefinite hiatus.
The group's former star Camila Cabello was also among the winners at The Forum - she walked away with the Favorite Breakout Artist award.
The prizegiving is famous for sliming celebrities and this year America's Got Talent judges and pals Mel B and Heidi Klum were among the stars covered in green goo.
They became victims as they fooled around on a swing set while presenting the Favorite Funny YouTube Creator award to Liza Koshy. Mendes was also soaked with buckets of green slime after winning Favorite Male Artist, and host John Cena closed the show by soaking the audience after he took a sliming himself.
Other highlights of the show included performances from YouTube sensation and reality star JoJo Siwa and Pharrell Williams' band N.E.R.D., who performed their hit Lemon with a group of young dancers.
The list of 2018 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards winners is:
Favorite Movie
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Favorite Movie Actor
Dwayne Johnson
Favorite Movie Actress
Zendaya
Favorite Animated Movie
Coco
Favorite Music Group
Fifth Harmony
Favorite Male Artist
Shawn Mendes
Favorite Female Artist
Demi Lovato
Favorite Song
Shape Of You by Ed Sheeran
Favorite Breakout Artist
Camila Cabello
Favorite Global Music Star
BTS
Favorite TV Show
Stranger Things
Favorite Cartoon
SpongeBob SquarePants
Favorite TV Actor
Jace Norman - Henry Danger
Favorite TV Actress
Millie Bobby Brown - Stranger Things
Favorite Funny YouTube Creator
Liza Koshy
Favorite Musical YouTube Creator
JoJo Siwa
Favorite Instagram Pet
Jiffpom
Favorite Dance Trend
Backpack Kid
Favorite Video Game
Just Dance 2018