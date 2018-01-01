NEWS Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle triumphs at Kids' Choice Awards Newsdesk Share with :







Dwayne Johnson and his action comedy Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle were the big winners at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in Inglewood, California on Saturday night (24Mar18).



Johnson was named Favorite Movie Actor, while the film picked up the Favorite Movie prize.



There were also big wins for Stranger Things, which was named Favorite TV Show, and its star Millie Bobby Brown (Favorite TV Actress), Zendaya, who grabbed the Favorite Movie Actress for her roles in The Greatest Showman and Spider-Man: Homecoming, Shawn Mendes (Favorite Male Artist), and Demi Lovato (Favorite Female Artist), while Fifth Harmony claimed the Favorite Group honour just five days after the band announced an indefinite hiatus.

The group's former star Camila Cabello was also among the winners at The Forum - she walked away with the Favorite Breakout Artist award.



The prizegiving is famous for sliming celebrities and this year America's Got Talent judges and pals Mel B and Heidi Klum were among the stars covered in green goo.



They became victims as they fooled around on a swing set while presenting the Favorite Funny YouTube Creator award to Liza Koshy. Mendes was also soaked with buckets of green slime after winning Favorite Male Artist, and host John Cena closed the show by soaking the audience after he took a sliming himself.



Other highlights of the show included performances from YouTube sensation and reality star JoJo Siwa and Pharrell Williams' band N.E.R.D., who performed their hit Lemon with a group of young dancers.

The list of 2018 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards winners is:



Favorite Movie

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle



Favorite Movie Actor

Dwayne Johnson



Favorite Movie Actress

Zendaya



Favorite Animated Movie

Coco



Favorite Music Group

Fifth Harmony



Favorite Male Artist

Shawn Mendes



Favorite Female Artist

Demi Lovato



Favorite Song

Shape Of You by Ed Sheeran



Favorite Breakout Artist

Camila Cabello



Favorite Global Music Star

BTS



Favorite TV Show

Stranger Things



Favorite Cartoon

SpongeBob SquarePants



Favorite TV Actor

Jace Norman - Henry Danger



Favorite TV Actress

Millie Bobby Brown - Stranger Things



Favorite Funny YouTube Creator

Liza Koshy



Favorite Musical YouTube Creator

JoJo Siwa



Favorite Instagram Pet

Jiffpom



Favorite Dance Trend

Backpack Kid



Favorite Video Game

Just Dance 2018

