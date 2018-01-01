Dax Shepard once tried to land a date with Anna Faris

Actor Dax Shepard had no idea Anna Faris was married when he tried to flirt with her at a film premiere in 2005.

The CHiPs star recalled the incident with the blonde Scary Movie actress during a candid chat on his new podcast Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard, during which he admitted trying to hit on her 13 years ago, before he found love with his now-wife Kristen Bell.

"I saw Just Friends and was like, 'You are so talented' and you and I sat next to each other during a premiere," Dax said, admitting he tried very hard to ask "open-ended questions" to keep their conversation flowing.

"(I thought), 'I would definitely like to take this person on a date...,'" he continued. "Then from my point of view, that door was shut. It was like a dead-bolt door."

"I think my first husband may have been sitting to the right of me," Anna laughed, referring to her then-spouse, actor Ben Indra, as Dax responded, "That would explain a lot."

Despite attending the event with Indra, Anna admits she was happy to engage in Dax's questions, but she found out later her husband wasn't happy with her friendly behaviour.

"I got a bunch of grief later," she shared. "That's my hazy memory of it!"

Anna, who had previously discussed the missed connection with Dax on her podcast in 2016, ended up splitting from Indra in 2007, after she found herself attracted to her Take Me Home Tonight co-star Chris Pratt. They soon started dating and wed in 2009, but announced their separation last summer (17).

During her interview with Dax, Anna also touched on her break-up with Jurassic World hunk Chris, insisting they had an "unbelievable marriage", and have since developed a "great friendship" as they co-parent their five-year-old son Jack.

She has since found love again with cinematographer Michael Bennett, who she has been linked to since October (17), but Anna isn't sure she would be willing to walk down the aisle for a third time.

"I need to figure out what the purpose (of marriage) is," she explained. "Is it safety for your children? Is it convention? Is it so other people respect your relationship more? For me, I'm just not quite sure where it fits."