Josh Brolin terrified Avengers castmates on set

Josh Brolin's portrayal of supervillain Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War left his castmates genuinely terrified.

The 50-year-old first played the all-powerful alien in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy but has so far been restricted to cameo appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, in Infinity War, the character comes to the fore - and the actor's performance frightened his castmates.

"Josh is terrifying," Spider-Man actor Tom Holland told Empire magazine. "He has to wear this stupid mo-cap (motion capture) costume, with big rolling polystyrene shoulders and a tennis ball two feet above his head. He looks ridiculous, but as soon as the cameras come on he becomes this nine-foot-tall terrifying, alien."

So convincing was the star's villainy, that even Marvel veteran Robert Downey Jr., who first played Tony Stark in the 2008 movie Iron Man, admitted to feeling scared.

"Brolin doesn't take himself too seriously, but there's a lot of weight in how he's portraying this guy," the star explained. "We literally are all a bit scared when he's done cracking wise and steps into it. Get ready, brother. The Brolin Effect is coming."

The movie features a huge cast of characters from various Marvel movies, including the original team of Avengers, Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther and Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, but co-director Joe Russo has insisted that the main focus of his movie is Thanos.

"With a film this big, you have to tie it to a point of view," he shared. "The point of view in this movie is Thanos, which makes this a really unique film. We want people to walk out of the theatre going, 'That is a bad man.'"

Avengers: Infinity War is in cinemas from 25 April (18).