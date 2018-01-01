Paris Hilton's fiance confirms prenup plans

Actor Chris Zylka has confirmed he and wife-to-be Paris Hilton will have a prenuptial agreement after her aunt insisted it was a necessity.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards grabbed headlines on Tuesday (27Mar18) when she agreed her niece needed to protect her finances.

Asked by a TMZ cameraman if she thought the premarital contract was required for the heiress-turned-DJ, she responded, "Hell yeah!".

The Amazing Spider-Man star Chris has now revealed news that will make protective aunt Kyle very happy, telling X17 Online on Thursday (29Mar18) he and future bride Paris are definitely planning on signing a prenup before walking down the aisle.

"Well, any gentleman that's about to marry a very wealthy and well-established businesswoman wouldn't be a gentleman (if he didn't) bring up a prenup in the first place, so yes, of course we're gonna have one," he shared. "It was something that was supposed to be private, but it's OK."

However, Paris, who was tagging along on her fiance's arm as they travelled through Los Angeles International Airport to catch a flight to Turkey, gushed they didn't need a prenup because they're so in love, a divorce is highly unlikely.

"We don't need one because we're going to be together forever," she cooed while eyeing up her man lovingly.

The prenup confirmation news comes just days after it was revealed Paris nearly lost her $2 million (£1.4 million) engagement ring while dancing in a Miami, Florida nightclub last week (ends25Mar18).

"The ring was just so heavy and big that while I was dancing it literally flew off my finger into an ice bucket a couple of tables over," she explained on Twitter on Monday.

After the scary incident, Paris has reportedly commissioned her jeweller to make a replica, in case of loss or robbery.