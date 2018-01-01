Dwayne Johnson wants to marry Frances McDormand

Dwayne Johnson is so smitten with actress Frances McDormand he's joked he wants to marry her.

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor revealed his crush on the star during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote his upcoming movie Rampage in the episode airing on Tuesday (03Apr18).

During the chat, Dwayne talked about his teenage daughter Simone‘s experience serving as the 2018 Golden Globes Ambassador, formerly known as Miss Golden Globe, where the 16-year-old, who Dwayne shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia, was on hand to help hand out statuettes at the awards ceremony in January.

One of her jobs was to usher the winners of the stage, which is how she met Frances, who went home victorious for her role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

“(Frances) goes up to speak, and right before she speaks, she turns around and walks to the back of the stage and shakes Simone‘s hand out of the blue. It just blew me away, ’cause no one did that," he shared, praising Frances for taking the time to acknowledge the teenager, who juggles modelling and activism with her studies.

“(Frances) had the awareness to do that to my 16-year-old daughter. She thanked everyone and turned around, thanked her. She gave her speech, now as she’s walking off, Frances grabs Simone‘s hand, and she has the Globe in this hand, she has Simone‘s hand in this hand, she kisses Simone‘s hand, and I was like Jesus. … So beautiful of her.”

He then joked that he’s now dreaming of walking down the aisle with the Oscar winner, who’s been married to her Fargo director Joel Coen since 1984.

"I’ve been meaning to call her and tell her but now that I’m here, I gotta tell you, Ellen, I got a little crush on Frances. We’re gonna have to exchange numbers because just between you and I – I know nobody else is watching – we’re gonna get married. It’s not gonna be weird, Lauren‘s down with it," he laughed, referring to his longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian, the mother of his daughter Jasmine, two, who is pregnant with his third daughter.